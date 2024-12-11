Beginner's Guide to Vedic Astrology Unlock the Secrets of the Stars!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vedic astrology, also known as Jyotish Shastra, is an ancient system that offers deep insights into a person’s life by analyzing the positions of planets, stars, and the zodiac at the time of birth. Unlike Western astrology, which uses the Tropical Zodiac, Vedic astrology follows the Sidereal Zodiac, based on actual constellations. The system divides the sky into 12 zodiac signs, each representing different characteristics, and incorporates Nakshatras, or lunar constellations, which refine personality traits.