Str8 Whites need to get out of 1st World for Survival of Our Species?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am SvenVonErick on X, bitchute, Rumble & other places. Alex Jones INGOERS talks about his making plans to be out of USA before Donald John Trump is Assinated. I want out before INFOWARS goes down & before Itan gets attacked on Trumps orders.
All above is Go Code for Nuckear WW3
Donations accepted. #WBNemesis No company or organization name yet.
S. G. Erickson, 215 South Broadway Suite 217, Salem, NH 03079 USA
🚫🌈🤡👽👺🕎🔯🇮🇱💀🌀💥