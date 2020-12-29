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Sen. Dr. Scott Jensen Under Investigation Again For COVID-19 Scepticism
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163 views • December 29, 2020
State Sen. Scott Jensen, a practicing physician, is once again under investigation by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice for his skepticism surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Video originally posted on Sen. Jensen's Facebook page. View his post and the letter he received here:
https://www.facebook.com/SenatorJensen/posts/2399382510365140
Video originally posted on Sen. Jensen's Facebook page. View his post and the letter he received here:
https://www.facebook.com/SenatorJensen/posts/2399382510365140
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