You Will Never Throw Away Orange Peels After Watching This.



The next time when you eat orange, don't throw away the orange peel. You can use orange peel for various purpose.

Uses of orange peel:



1. Make Orange Tea:

Dry orange peel in a clean place, make tea with these peel and enjoy.



2. Refrigerator Deodorizer:

Keep orange peel in your refrigerator to keep it fresh.



3. Get Rid of Smelly Shoes:

Put orange peel in your smelly shoes, it will reduce the bad odor and keeps it fresh.



4. Air Freshener:

Use orange peel water to keep your kitchen fresh.



5. Cleaner:

You can make natural cleaner using orange peel. Keep orange peel in vinegar for some days. The use it to clean windows, glasses etc.



6. Soften brown sugar:

Another use of orange peel is it soften brown sugar.



7. Whiten Your Teeth,

Use orange peel for teeth whitening. Make orange peel paste and rub it on your teeth. It will whiten your teeth naturally.



8. Repel Mosquitos and Ants:

You can repel mosquitos and ants using orange peel.



9. Body scrub:

Orange peel is very beneficial for skin. Rub orange peel on your skin to get natural glow.



10. Polish Stainless Steel:

Wipe orange peel on stainless steel, it will help clean stainless the steel.