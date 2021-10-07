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Why is Dur-Šarruken one of The Most Mysterious Ancient Fortresses on the Planet? [05.10.2021]
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94 views • October 07, 2021
Dur-Sharrukin ("Fort Sargon") was constructed as a new capital city by the Assyrian king Sargon II shortly after he came to the throne in 721 B.C. The city had not been completed when Sargon died in 705 B.C. His son and successor, Sennacherib, moved the capital to the old established city of Nineveh, about 15 miles to the south, and Dur-Sharrukin appears to have been largely abandoned, but its mysteries continue draw archaeologist from all around the world.
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Phenomena Magazine
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https://youtu.be/x-hqVXOYJ1w
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258 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Phenomena Magazine
13.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/x-hqVXOYJ1w
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwMD0j2-Y7AkkZsb2UT03GA
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