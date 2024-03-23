TMZ doctor talks about Kate Middleton's CANCER

"Let's start with "TMZ Live," where the biggest news of the day dominated our entire show -- namely, the fact Kate Middleton publicly announced she'd been diagnosed with cancer ... and was now undergoing preventative chemotherapy ... this after weeks of speculation."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2024/03/23/tmz-tv-recap-kate-middleton-cancer-candace-owens-shohei-ohtani/

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/