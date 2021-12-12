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#VoterGA Update with Liza Miller 08/26/21
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10 views • December 12, 2021
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Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible.
Special thanks to Peachy Patriot, Liza Miller, former Miss University of Georgia, for our weekly reports. https://thepeachypatriot.locals.com
https://VoterGA.org
@VoterGA #VoterGA
Voters Organized for Trusted Election Results in Georgia is a non-profit organization. Donations are tax-deductible.
Special thanks to Peachy Patriot, Liza Miller, former Miss University of Georgia, for our weekly reports. https://thepeachypatriot.locals.com
https://VoterGA.org
@VoterGA #VoterGA
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