© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK Government Silently Downgrades Coronavirus
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
118 views • May 02, 2020
Originally aired on YouTube - 31 March 2020
What is going on! According to the UK government website COVID-19 is no longer categorised as a ‘high consequence infectious disease (HCID)’ due to, amongst other factors, the mortality rate being low overall!
Now you won’t be hearing that in the mainstream propaganda news anytime soon. The strategy of fear must continue until it has served its nefarious purpose.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
What is going on! According to the UK government website COVID-19 is no longer categorised as a ‘high consequence infectious disease (HCID)’ due to, amongst other factors, the mortality rate being low overall!
Now you won’t be hearing that in the mainstream propaganda news anytime soon. The strategy of fear must continue until it has served its nefarious purpose.
https://www.gov.uk/guidance/high-consequence-infectious-diseases-hcid#status-of-covid-19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.