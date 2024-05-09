Create New Account
Cycles Within Cycles, Extraterrestrial Hybrid Paradigm, Fractal Relationships
Babylon Burning
Published a day ago

Matt and John explore the cycles of reality, what is being shown and communicated through the posturing of ET genetic manipulators, and the fractal relationships of society enmeshed with the backstage ET reality

 

Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:

https://linktr.ee/babylonburning

extraterrestrialfractalhybridcycles

