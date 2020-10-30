Calling the LA Dept of Health: What EXACTLY Defines a C0C0 "CASE"???

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Can't go back to living life because C0VID numbers are back up!! WELL... what EXACTLY constitutes a "case" I quick call to the LA. Dept of Health should clear things up, NO?? NO! Going down the rabbit hole of the C0C0 magic numbering system + what IS a PCR.
Much Love & THANKS! to Spiro for collection of PCR vids I added after the call...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ljxah4NrYKU