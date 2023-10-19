Babylon is fallen: Babylonian Roman Catholic church support child trafficking

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



In this shocking interview, Stew speaks with Michael Voris, a staunch Catholic who is exposing the errors and abominations of his church, which Christ calls Mystery, Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth (Revelation 17:5).



Michael Voris admits that his church’s so called charities are behind the influx of illegal immigrants during which many children are taken away from their parents and are trafficked around the United States, the second beast or nation in Revelation 13:11-16, which used to speak as a lamb (Christian values) but now speaks as a dragon, which symbolizes satan in Revelation 12:9.



If you are Catholic, what more evidence do you need that points to the abominations committed by the mother of harlots AND ABOMINATIONS of the earth: your Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which Christ will miserably destroy with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.





Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington