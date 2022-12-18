analyzing Trent hires negative scans hiding fishing line with scratches See Full episode

#film #anomalies #research
Was the TRENT offworld craft a Truck mirror on fishing line
Part 2 analyzing HiRes Scans of the Negatives how was it
done and do the angles match story. See full episode
https://youtu.be/MZfEPkk7XS8?t=4393
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.