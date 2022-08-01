Awake Ohio Style/Wormwood-Planet x system bodys possible atmospheric tail/Second sun in west/READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Jul 31, 2022 Awake with me nw Ohio Style/Wormwood-Planet x system bodys possible "atmospheric tail" passes overhead /Second sun in my west turning west to BLOOD/the clock ticks on down/REAL TALK with me Brandon nagley/READ BELOW. Today is now 7/31/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: In this video I went outside after 6 A.M in the morning here 10 minutes away from Toledo ohio or northwest ohio usa... and since I got bad sleeping hours l went outside to see if anything was going on in the skies and as you'll see there was alot happening in my morning sky. In the west where the sun dont rise in the morning you'll see blood red glow on the western horizon from a

Planet x system body. And also what looks like what I call ( atmospheric tails) when certain planet x system bodies pass earth they can disturb and mess with our atmosphere majorly, as they can change the atmospheres clouds and so on even creating their own cloud tail over places that usually come close to ground level and can be red or orange or pink or a fiery color. As it looked like an object passed either coming from the southwest going east/north east. Or coming from northeast going southwest .... I am unsure on that lol....and some real talk from me to you all today.... thanks whoever comes by and watches.....





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my main notes are pinned for all to read my main notes and to see how to accept christ as lord.





Music in the background of my video is credited to stellardrone on YouTube.





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ch29FeR3f1Y



