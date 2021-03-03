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Cahill-Fuellmich Interview and the Nuremberg Code
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1589 views • March 03, 2021
Autoimmune Disease following mRNA-Vaccination and the Criminality of Medical Tyranny Exposed
Immunology expert Dr. Dolores Cahill and Trial attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich discuss chronic autoimmune disease triggered by injection of the genetically modified and reprogrammed mRNA injection (labeled erroneously as a vaccine utilizing attenuated form of pathogenic agency).
Criminality of medical practitioners of falsifying death certificates.
Proof in autopsy of deceased as autoimmune disease manifests in globally applicable organ failure, whilst 'covid death' would only display in localised lung/organ pathology and diagnosis.
Why are autopsies suppressed in 'covid death' examinations?
https://open.lbry.com/@sirebard:4/NurembergCode:6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T3J7vLSP1OEg/
Immunology expert Dr. Dolores Cahill and Trial attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich discuss chronic autoimmune disease triggered by injection of the genetically modified and reprogrammed mRNA injection (labeled erroneously as a vaccine utilizing attenuated form of pathogenic agency).
Criminality of medical practitioners of falsifying death certificates.
Proof in autopsy of deceased as autoimmune disease manifests in globally applicable organ failure, whilst 'covid death' would only display in localised lung/organ pathology and diagnosis.
Why are autopsies suppressed in 'covid death' examinations?
https://open.lbry.com/@sirebard:4/NurembergCode:6
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T3J7vLSP1OEg/
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