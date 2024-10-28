© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 28, 2024
rt.com
Georgia’s Prime Minister stands up to the opposition as the country’s pro-Western President refuses to accept Parliamentary election results, blaming Russia for her supporters’ defeat. RT brings you this exclusive report from the newly liberated city of Ukrainsk, as Russian troops rescue the town of Izmailovka in the Donetsk Republic. Israel’s war on Lebanon showing no signs of slowing down, сommunities are banding together to transform Beirut schools into charity kitchens for the displaced. We visit one of them for a closer look.