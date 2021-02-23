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Pro-Life Reply to Abortion Cases of the Trauma of Rape Victims (mirrored)
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21 views • February 23, 2021
This video follows the example in the HOLY BIBLE that strong Holy women of old followed. Abortion was not even conceivable to them.
This is a mirrored video from Youtube account from Live Action the title is
The Pro-Life Reply to: "Abortion in Cases of Rape"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUEomZ-O7t0
Live Action has helped save the lives of multitude millions worldwide.
***
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
This is a mirrored video from Youtube account from Live Action the title is
The Pro-Life Reply to: "Abortion in Cases of Rape"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUEomZ-O7t0
Live Action has helped save the lives of multitude millions worldwide.
***
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
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