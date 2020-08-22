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there is no turning back from NWO ..it is ALL PRE-PLANNED
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122 views • August 22, 2020
!! INFO HERE !!
Gen 3:13 And the LORD God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat.
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article:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/21/who-warns-a-coronavirus-vaccine-alone-will-not-end-pandemic.html
==========
Donald Trump Uses George H.W. Bush Quote He Previously Ridiculed to Honor Bush After His Death
article:
https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-george-hw-bush-thousand-points-of-light-quote/
Trump's tweet
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1068743940755660800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1068743940755660800%7Ctwgr%5E&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fpolitics%2Fdonald-trump-george-hw-bush-thousand-points-of-light-quote%2F
Gen 3:13 And the LORD God said unto the woman, What is this that thou hast done? And the woman said, The serpent beguiled me, and I did eat.
==========
article:
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/21/who-warns-a-coronavirus-vaccine-alone-will-not-end-pandemic.html
==========
Donald Trump Uses George H.W. Bush Quote He Previously Ridiculed to Honor Bush After His Death
article:
https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-george-hw-bush-thousand-points-of-light-quote/
Trump's tweet
Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1068743940755660800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1068743940755660800%7Ctwgr%5E&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fpolitics%2Fdonald-trump-george-hw-bush-thousand-points-of-light-quote%2F
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