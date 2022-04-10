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Breitbart News: White House Refuses to Say When Joe Biden Believes Students...
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80 views • April 10, 2022
... Should Be Taught Sexual Orientation {07.04.2022]
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer when President Joe Biden thinks children should be taught about sexual orientation during a press conference Monday.
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
2,283 views Apr 7, 2022
https://youtu.be/8I2tOlCoIlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
https://www.breitbart.com/
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki refused to answer when President Joe Biden thinks children should be taught about sexual orientation during a press conference Monday.
Breitbart News
347K subscribers
2,283 views Apr 7, 2022
https://youtu.be/8I2tOlCoIlE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmgnsaQIK1IR808Ebde-ssA
https://www.breitbart.com/
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