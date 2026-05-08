Quiet Spirit – Judgment or Blessing? 05/08/2026

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Could it be during the Presidency of Biden and Obama, God was sending us a lot of warnings because He was displeased with our Nation? Now that President Trump is in office, could some of those judgments be softened or delayed?
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00:00Intro
02:55Mostly Quiet
04:37Judgment or Blessing
10:59Pease Covenant
14:13Four Horsemen
24:15Blood Washed