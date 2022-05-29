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NEW - Kamala Harris wants to ban all "assault weapons" in the US, says they have "no place in civil society." This shameless cackling wh*re and th*ef need to stfu and thrown in pr*son.
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150 views • May 29, 2022
NEW - Kamala Harris wants to ban all "assault weapons" in the US, says they have "no place in civil society."
This shameless cackling wh*re and th*ef need to stfu and thrown in pr*son.
This shameless cackling wh*re and th*ef need to stfu and thrown in pr*son.
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