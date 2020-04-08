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DAVID ICKE'S EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW WITH LONDON REAL - THE VIDEO THAT YOUTUBE DOESN'T WANT YOU TO SEE
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104 views • April 08, 2020
Explosive David Icke coronavirus video now deleted by Vimeo as well as YouTube. What don't they want you to know? Watch here and please share with everyone you know and ask them to do the same
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