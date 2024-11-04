Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 76 - Abduction Secrets with Joe Jordan - Saturday November 2, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this episode Dr. John talks with Joe Jordan, President of CE4 Research Group and a former MUFON State Section Director of Brevard County and former MUFON National Director of South Korea. He reads the scriptures 2Thessalonians 2: 1-17 and Romans 10: 5-13
http://5morevotes.com/2024voterguide_fl.php
Joe Jordan contact: [email protected]
https://www.ce4research.com or https://www.piercingthecosmicveil.com/ https://www.alienresistance.org/
The book, "Piercing The Cosmic Veil" - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1893788318/ref=as_sl_pc_tf_mfw?&linkCode=wey&tag=seekye1comonline
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyH8HXyHats&t=1488s https://rumble.com/v19bq2v-my-best-friend-and-i-spotted-a-uap-from-his-second-floor-patio-in-margate-f.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ai7KE32xabE&t=352s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4koYxy5mYPo&t=18s https://www.aztecnm.com/aztec/ufocrashsite.html
https://rumble.com/v5kl5ut-donn-clement-petruska-donn-clement-petruska-joins-clay-clarks.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:
Contact email: [email protected]
If you would like to donate. Please use this link:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO
You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries
1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84
2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b
Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.
https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF