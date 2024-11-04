Biblical UFO Deceptions - Ep 76 - Abduction Secrets with Joe Jordan - Saturday November 2, 2024

In this episode Dr. John talks with Joe Jordan, President of CE4 Research Group and a former MUFON State Section Director of Brevard County and former MUFON National Director of South Korea. He reads the scriptures 2Thessalonians 2: 1-17 and Romans 10: 5-13





www.flfamily.org/vote-no-on-4

http://5morevotes.com/2024voterguide_fl.php

www.millionvoices.org

Joe Jordan contact: [email protected]

https://www.ce4research.com or https://www.piercingthecosmicveil.com/ https://www.alienresistance.org/

The book, "Piercing The Cosmic Veil" - https://www.amazon.com/dp/1893788318/ref=as_sl_pc_tf_mfw?&linkCode=wey&tag=seekye1comonline

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZyH8HXyHats&t=1488s https://rumble.com/v19bq2v-my-best-friend-and-i-spotted-a-uap-from-his-second-floor-patio-in-margate-f.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ai7KE32xabE&t=352s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4koYxy5mYPo&t=18s https://www.aztecnm.com/aztec/ufocrashsite.html

https://rumble.com/v5kl5ut-donn-clement-petruska-donn-clement-petruska-joins-clay-clarks.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:





Contact email: [email protected]





If you would like to donate. Please use this link:





https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO





You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries





1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84





2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b





Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.





https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF







