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UFO Squads! Real UFO Squads!
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346 views • August 26, 2019
UFO Squads! A Shocking Study! Incredible but true! At the start of this unusually rare footage are several UFOs in formation, captured several miles south of Edmonton AB Canada! These UFOs appeared only several seconds, assuredly not subject to gravity! And at the end of this footage, there appears a mother ship with 3 smaller UFOs beneath... What is going on?
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