BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FULL INTERVIEW: You CAN’T Trust Your Eyes with Juan O Savin | Flyover Conservatives
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
946 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
852 views • May 24, 2022
Juan O Savin
WEBSITE: https://107daily.com/

-------------------------------------------

WATCH MORE FROM JUAN O SAVIN:

Juan O Savin: Trump's Return Part 1: https://rumble.com/vjb9z9-juan-o-savin-trumps-return-part-1-flyover-conservatives.html

Juan O Savin: Trumps Return Part 2: https://rumble.com/vjclmx-juan-o-savin-trumps-return-part-2-flyover-conservatives.html

Juan O Savin: We Got ‘Em: https://rumble.com/vnzp8z-juan-o-savin-we-got-em-flyover-conservatives.html

Juan O Savin: The Healing Hand Of God: https://rumble.com/vq1vg7-juan-o-savin-the-healing-hand-of-god.html

Consuming Fire with Juan O Savin: https://rumble.com/vgc15d-consuming-fire-with-juan-o-savin-flyover-conservatives.html

Repost of Juan O Savin: It's Time To Cross The Delaware: https://rumble.com/vrd0jh-repost-of-juan-o-savin-its-time-to-cross-the-delaware.html

-------------------------------------------

SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com 
► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
►Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- 
http://FlyoverCarpet.com 
https://TipTopK9.com/

Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com

► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter

► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate

► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life- 
http://DoctorSoGood.com

► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com

► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com

► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------

Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team

Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
interviewamericaconservativespodcastpatriotsintelusajfkjfk jrpatriotunited statesamericandavidflyoverjuan o savin107flyover clipsflyover conservativesstacywhiteddavid whitedstacy whiteddavid and stacy whitedwake up speak up show up107daily
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy