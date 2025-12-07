Critter Tree

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my concept, direction, lyrics, vision, AI Assist





It's Christmas, in the holler

Time to put up, the Critter Tree

I made some, popcorn garland

And an acorn, and peppermint wreath

Apples, and berry ornaments

are decorations, for the tree

Now its time, to just sit back

And enjoy, the festivities





(chorus)



Its Christmas, in the holler

We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars

We love our critters, they all are family

Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree





(Verse)

Christmas morning, rolled around

And it was so much, fun to see

The chickens ate, the popcorn garland

The pigs ate, the acorn wreath



The horses ate, the peppermint candies

The cows ate, the apples and berries

And the hungry goats, were hard at work

And ate the rest of the evergreen tree





(chorus)



Its Christmas, in the holler

We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars

We love our critters, they all are family

Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree



Its Christmas, in the holler

We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars

We love our critters, they all are family

Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree





