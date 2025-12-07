© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critter Tree
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, direction, lyrics, vision, AI Assist
It's Christmas, in the holler
Time to put up, the Critter Tree
I made some, popcorn garland
And an acorn, and peppermint wreath
Apples, and berry ornaments
are decorations, for the tree
Now its time, to just sit back
And enjoy, the festivities
(chorus)
Its Christmas, in the holler
We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars
We love our critters, they all are family
Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree
(Verse)
Christmas morning, rolled around
And it was so much, fun to see
The chickens ate, the popcorn garland
The pigs ate, the acorn wreath
The horses ate, the peppermint candies
The cows ate, the apples and berries
And the hungry goats, were hard at work
And ate the rest of the evergreen tree
(chorus)
Its Christmas, in the holler
We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars
We love our critters, they all are family
Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree
Its Christmas, in the holler
We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars
We love our critters, they all are family
Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree