Critter Tree - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
23 views • 1 day ago

Critter Tree
Gail Carson
2025 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my concept, direction, lyrics, vision, AI Assist


It's Christmas, in the holler
Time to put up, the Critter Tree
I made some, popcorn garland 
And an acorn, and peppermint wreath
Apples, and berry ornaments
are decorations, for the tree
Now its time, to just sit back
And enjoy, the festivities


(chorus)

Its Christmas, in the holler
We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars
We love our critters, they all are family
Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree


(Verse)
Christmas morning, rolled around 
And it was so much, fun to see
The chickens ate, the popcorn garland
The pigs ate, the acorn wreath

The horses ate, the peppermint candies
The cows ate, the apples and berries
And the hungry goats,  were hard at work
And ate the rest of the evergreen tree


(chorus)

Its Christmas, in the holler
We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars
We love our critters, they all are family
Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree

Its Christmas, in the holler
We don't do fancy, we stretch our dollars
We love our critters, they all are family
Every year we celebrate, with a homemade Critter Tree


Keywords
christmasaifunbluegrassbarn animalsholler
