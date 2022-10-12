Create New Account
Climate Expert Reveals How the Electric Vehicle Agenda Will be Used to Suppress Freedom of Movement
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
Marc Morano: "[With EV's] you're getting into this corporate-government merger where your life is going to be more dependent [on them]. One of the things that the automobile...gave Americans was freedom."

Credit: https://rumble.com/v1nk3iy-climate-expert-marc-morano-says-the-ev-endgame-is-to-remove-the-freedom-of-.html

Full Video: https://youtu.be/avjUGrEojhQ

Keywords
marc moranoclimate changeglobal warmingclean energygreen new dealbill gateswefclimate activistsev

