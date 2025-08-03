© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Roadie’s Blues" is a darkly comic odyssey that elevates the roadie’s tale to mythic proportions. Through vivid imagery and biting humor, it celebrates resilience while critiquing the invisibility of labor in both music and metaphysics. The roadie’s journey—from Hell’s flames to Heaven’s gates—reveals that redemption lies not in glory but in the gritty satisfaction of a job done, no matter the realm.
Music, Vocal & Image: SunoAI; Lyrics: K. Thomas © 2025