$223,000 for Reparations per Black Citizen NOT ENOUGH!! Smack that Cracker Ass Reverend!

The good Reverend Tony Pierce of California declared to the reparations board that $223,000 per black citizen was not nearly enough, and who can possibly blame him. Not only was California not a slave state, but he believes that all blacks should be able to participate and that residency requirement should be eliminated. And I think that this man recognizes that he has the guilty leftist progressives over a barrel and is trying to extract as much money from them as possible and good for him.#reparations #california #tonypierce #woke





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more