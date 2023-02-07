$223,000 for Reparations per Black Citizen NOT ENOUGH!! Smack that Cracker Ass Reverend!

The good Reverend Tony Pierce of California declared to the reparations board that $223,000 per black citizen was not nearly enough, and who can possibly blame him. Not only was California not a slave state, but he believes that all blacks should be able to participate and that residency requirement should be eliminated. And I think that this man recognizes that he has the guilty leftist progressives over a barrel and is trying to extract as much money from them as possible and good for him.#reparations #california #tonypierce #woke
