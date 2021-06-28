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Carol Hefner | Exposing GT Bynum for Being the Extreme Socialist Liberal He Truly Is
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Who is Mayor GT Bynum really? Is he a Republican or is he an extreme liberal? Carol Hefner, the finance director of the Oklahoma GOP shares who Mayor GT Bynum really is and how he is connected to the extreme socialist liberal left including Michael Bloomberg and the New York Times.
#MayorGTBynum #GTBynum
#MayorGTBynum #GTBynum
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