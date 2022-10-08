Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Money and the Spiritual Path





In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit





Most people have monetary debts! They get loans from banks or borrow money from someone, to own a house, a car or even to pay for education. These money debts have to be payd back with interests.

While on spiritual journey, some say money will come once you can connect to your own divine. But we still have to pay those debts, how can connect to divine pay our debts?

Some people who have so much debts that over-burdened them, does this mean they were off-track when they created those debts?

What if now they are on-track but debts are still there and they still need to repay those debts while income is still tight? If they struggle to live a completely divine life is it because they are held back by financial responsibilities?

What is the divine message of this kind of situation? Does it say there is still a missing jigsaw puzzle on being “on-track”?





If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.



Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.



You can contact me at Telegram:

Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

or contact me @KatharinaBless

MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com







