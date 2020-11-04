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I just got off the phone with Trump | Newsmax CEO
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135 views • November 04, 2020
Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy gives details of his early Wednesday phone call with President Donald Trump, and how he's feeling about the incoming results from states across the nation.
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