10.6.23: CALM before STORM! Power moves made. Border, attacks on MAGA, POTUS UP all night, Pray! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT]

✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3nfgxj-10.6.23-calm-before-storm-power-moves-made.-border-attacks-on-maga-potus-up.html





Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off



—————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Remnant Revolution Tour

https://remnantrevolutiontour.com/

California - Gavin Newsom picks EMILY’s List President & Abortion Demon & Lesbian, Laphonza Butler, as Feinstein Replacement https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62569

NEW: UN Chief Says They Are Working To Strengthen Global Governance... #NWO

https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1709991848356245922

Donald Trump not long ago retruthed a clip from the 2000 film “NUREMBERG”, specifically the scene where they are sentencing everyone in Military Tribunals… “crimes against humanity.” “Death by hanging” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62583

WEF - Yuval Harari - AI Could Write a New Bible that could “Actually be Correct” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62720

Putin says that the former Canadian Speaker of the House is an idiot https://t.me/PepeMatter/17293

Zelensky looks shook, stuttering his way through interview after McCarthy was ousted from Speaker and US support for Ukraine is in jeopardy. https://t.me/PepeMatter/17289

Hillary Clinton says that there needs to be some form of backlash against the "extremist MAGA subset" https://t.me/PepeMatter/17288

One of the witches at the View Calls Jim Jordan a “Terrorist” who Terrorized Her - “The Thought of Him Being Speaker Leads to more Chaos” https://t.me/candlesinthenight/62709

THE FBI IS OPENLY TARGETING

@realDonaldTrump

SUPPORTERS AS “MAGA EXTREMISTS”. https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1709690393413988493?s=20

vdarknessFALLS update Salias Update on Salias : https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/49343

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5

*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/

➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16

Connect with us in the following ways:

🟪 DISCORD: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828

➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow

📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u

➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/

Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance







🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

https://shows.truthparadigm.tv