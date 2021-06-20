© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Jordan: Big Tech is out to get Conservatives | John Bachman Now
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • June 20, 2021
Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan explains his concerns over the nomination of Lina Khan to run the Federal Trade Commission due to her positions on big tech censorship which he says tend to go against Conservative viewpoints - Via Newsmax's 'John Bachman Now.'
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.