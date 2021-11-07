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7/11/21 Livestream upload. Updates and Solutions!
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260 views • July 11, 2021
Dr.Lee Merritt on Sons of Liberty:
https://rumble.com/vjbebn-national-security-and-the-covid-jab-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html
Tucker and Glen Greenwald!
Security state! https://youtu.be/qzcOtzZRizc
Reiner Fuellmich: live with Dr. David Martin: 73 patents for Corona Virus. How is it “Novel”? At 4 hr 30 min mark.approx
https://youtu.be/Jtc-_0tkeog
Wells Fargo cancels credit lines. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/wells-fargo-confirms-its-shutting-down-all-personal-lines-of-credit_3893283.html
Ice age farmer: rolling Brown out of food availability! https://youtu.be/SQytRAX0dg0
Repost: Mark Dice: SUN Valley Media CEOs AND THE CIA meet annually! https://youtu.be/ZQ1kbam7vlk
Mr Blackbery: hit the 1 hr 30 minute mark for FJ.
https://youtu.be/6yjv0iUp9Ns
Repost: CIA is the media!
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2104/S00073/the-cia-used-to-infiltrate-the-media-now-the-cia-is-the-media.htm
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
https://rumble.com/vjbebn-national-security-and-the-covid-jab-with-dr.-lee-merritt.html
Tucker and Glen Greenwald!
Security state! https://youtu.be/qzcOtzZRizc
Reiner Fuellmich: live with Dr. David Martin: 73 patents for Corona Virus. How is it “Novel”? At 4 hr 30 min mark.approx
https://youtu.be/Jtc-_0tkeog
Wells Fargo cancels credit lines. https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/wells-fargo-confirms-its-shutting-down-all-personal-lines-of-credit_3893283.html
Ice age farmer: rolling Brown out of food availability! https://youtu.be/SQytRAX0dg0
Repost: Mark Dice: SUN Valley Media CEOs AND THE CIA meet annually! https://youtu.be/ZQ1kbam7vlk
Mr Blackbery: hit the 1 hr 30 minute mark for FJ.
https://youtu.be/6yjv0iUp9Ns
Repost: CIA is the media!
https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2104/S00073/the-cia-used-to-infiltrate-the-media-now-the-cia-is-the-media.htm
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/farmerjones
Patreon account http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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