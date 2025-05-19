Private Investigator Exam Tips & What to Expect

Getting ready for the Ontario Private Investigator exam?

This video walks you through everything you need to know to pass the PI exam on your first try.

🎯 Top PI Exam Tips

🧠 Study the full 40-hour Ministry-approved course

🔖 Focus on surveillance, legal responsibilities, and report writing

🗂️ Use flashcards, quiz apps, and practice exams

🕒 Simulate the real test environment for confidence on exam day

📋 Exam Details

📝 2-hour multiple-choice format

🪪 Bring valid government ID

📍 Test administered by Serco (in-person or remote)

✅ Passing score: 62%

📅 Results in 2–5 business days

