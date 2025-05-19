Private Investigator Exam Tips & What to Expect

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Getting ready for the Ontario Private
Investigator exam?
This video walks you through everything you need to know to pass the PI exam on your first try.
🎯 Top PI Exam Tips
🧠 Study the full 40-hour Ministry-approved course
🔖 Focus on surveillance, legal responsibilities, and report writing
🗂️ Use flashcards, quiz apps, and practice exams
🕒 Simulate the real test environment for confidence on exam day
📋 Exam Details
📝 2-hour multiple-choice format
🪪 Bring valid government ID
📍 Test administered by Serco (in-person or remote)
✅ Passing score: 62%
📅 Results in 2–5 business days
📞
Questions or need help preparing?
Call (647) 479-8474
🌐 Learn more: https://trainingcentrecanada.ca