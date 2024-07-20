BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A horrifying video shows an armed woman shouting, "F—k your baby!" before shooting a seven-month-old infant.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1911 followers
351 views • 9 months ago

A horrifying video shows an armed woman shouting, “F—k your baby!” before shooting a seven-month-old infant.


The baby, seated in a stroller, was struck in the leg as the woman fired.


Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect, who was captured on camera walking past the mother and child before casually turning and opening fire.


The child's father pursued the attacker, who also fired at him.


A heroic neighbor rushed the injured baby to the hospital, where the child is now in stable condition.


For more details, read the full article via NY post below:


https://nypost.com/2024/07/19/us-news/f-k-your-baby-horrific-video-shows-moment-woman-shoots-infant-in-philly/?utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=nypost&utm_medium=social

