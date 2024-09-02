CREATING A BEAUTIFUL AND HAPPIER NEW EARTH!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this OTW Radio show, I discuss how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! The presentation was part of the recent World Peace and Light Conference in the Dominican Republic on August 23 – 25, 2024 in both Spanish and in English. See: www.paxluxmundi.net I hope you can all listen and join me in making this world a better place! As John Lennon once wisely said, “you may think I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one”. With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com