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9/11/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP's "Zero COVID" policies have completely destroyed the families of the Chinese people. In addition to that, the disease in the north, the war in the east, the suffering of both the CCP officials and the Chinese people due to the economic collapse, the disasters brought by the COVID virus and vaccines, and the fact that the US is going to legislate to decouple from the CCP in technology, economy, and finance. Therefore, the CCP's demise is inevitable