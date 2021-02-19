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THURSDAY - FEBRUARY 18, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
EP 2331-6PM LEFTIST U.S. ARMY GENERAL TAPPED BY PELOSI TO HEAD CAPITOL SECURITY IS UNHINGED!
Tucker Carlson exposed the retired Lt. General Russell Honoré who has been selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to lead the investigation into Capitol security during the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. On his show Wednesday night, Carlson revealed Honoré as divisive, a man who appears to have already made his determinations before the investigation has been completed."This is a problem that this guy should be in charge of anything," Carlson said. He later remarked "This is the guy, it's like putting Joy Reid in charge of security." https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/16976
Special Guest: Patty McMurray started the 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page after meeting Andrew Breitbart, who died one week later. Her best friend, Leisa and She were so inspired by his fight to expose the lies of the Left that they decided to dedicate theirselves to help carry the torch the fearless Andrew Breitbart lit. Their 100 Percent Fed Up Facebook page quickly grew to one of the top conservative pages with 1.7 million followers. 7 years ago, they created their conservative news website: 100percentfedup.com.
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