Islamic Call to Prayer Must Be Banned in America

After producing 4 music analysis videos regarding the subjugation of individual sovereignty by the islamic call to prayer at dawn, I'VE CONCLUDED that the call to prayer must be BANNED in the USA, due to a violation and subjugation of INDIVIDUAL SOVEREIGNTY - the ONE principle that a morally sound government should protect. It's the foundation which made America the first in history to be morally superior to all other nations, by protecting individual rights and individual rights ONLY, as stated in the Constitution.