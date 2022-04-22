© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/22/2022 Ukraine Rescue: The New Federal State of China just received a gratitude email from the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Singapore, Brunei and New Zealand; the representative expresses Ukrainian people’s gratitude to the New Federal State of China and the Rule of Law Foundation for our support and assistance