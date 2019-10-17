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America Homelessness
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51 views • October 17, 2019
America Homelessness
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The War of Terror has destroyed Millions of peoples Lives, leading
to Death, Disease, Job Loss, Misery...
The Demolition of the Three World Trade Towers #1,2 and 7 on 9/11/2001
was a sign of what was to continue with the Endless war of Terror.
Desperate Americans facing homelessness joined the military only
to spread Death and Destruction world wide with Bombs, Bullets
Depleted Uranium Weapons and destruction of critical infrastructure.
When they returned home and left the military they soon realized
they were worse off on returning than when they left, and so was
America.
want more uncensored proof use the search engine Yandex.com
youtube California homeless camps
Yandex.Images›youtube California homeless camps
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
The War of Terror has destroyed Millions of peoples Lives, leading
to Death, Disease, Job Loss, Misery...
The Demolition of the Three World Trade Towers #1,2 and 7 on 9/11/2001
was a sign of what was to continue with the Endless war of Terror.
Desperate Americans facing homelessness joined the military only
to spread Death and Destruction world wide with Bombs, Bullets
Depleted Uranium Weapons and destruction of critical infrastructure.
When they returned home and left the military they soon realized
they were worse off on returning than when they left, and so was
America.
want more uncensored proof use the search engine Yandex.com
youtube California homeless camps
Yandex.Images›youtube California homeless camps
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