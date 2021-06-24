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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1342 - Greg McKee - Report on the crime
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Greg, a married father of 4, stopped at the I-85 mile marker 59 rest area with his family to use the bathroom. While he was washing his hands, Thomas and Manuel came in and stood on either side of him. Greg noticed that one of the suspects was holding a gun and turned to run away, when he was shot in the back. The suspects then fled without taking anything. Greg survived, but was left paralyzed from the waist down.
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