Miles Guo: If you want to know about the CCP’s intelligence system, you must get to know the Chinatowns, Chinese restaurants, and the Uber drivers with special identities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
10/2/2022 Miles Guo: Fellow fighters in every country must be wary of the overseas police service stations set up by the CCP. If you want to know about the CCP’s intelligence system, you must get to know the Chinatowns, Chinese restaurants, and the Uber drivers with special identities