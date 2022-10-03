Miles Guo: If you want to know about the CCP’s intelligence system, you must get to know the Chinatowns, Chinese restaurants, and the Uber drivers with special identities

10/2/2022 Miles Guo: Fellow fighters in every country must be wary of the overseas police service stations set up by the CCP. If you want to know about the CCP’s intelligence system, you must get to know the Chinatowns, Chinese restaurants, and the Uber drivers with special identities
