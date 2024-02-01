Create New Account
Jimmy continues to suck up a few ice cold beers in front of the liquor store in his Day in the Life series in Medellin Colombia continued - Part B
Published 15 hours ago

I was drinking BBC beer lager   The liquor store has 2 kegs - Roja and Lager.  I go with the Lager.  High alcohol content so I became hammered in a short amount of time.  You can do this when you take the bus.  

Keywords
beermedellinlager

