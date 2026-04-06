Iran is institutionalizing the Strait - friendly nations get passage, hostile ones don't - Int'l economy expert

International economy expert Salehi:

"What matters more than touching $100 is sustaining it. As of last night, Brent is above $200."

Iran is institutionalizing the Strait — friendly nations get passage, hostile ones don't. He hints at a quiet diplomatic dimension: if Macron takes a few anti-Trump positions, French ships get through.

"For years they said Iranian officials would flee at the first American shot. Not a single one has fled."

Adding:

Reuters is reporting that Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has been in contact "all night long" with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi for a settlement deal.

🔸Under the proposal, a ceasefire would take effect immediately, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with 15–20 days to finalise a broader settlement. The deal, tentatively dubbed the "Islamabad Accord," would include a regional framework for the strait, with final in-person talks in Islamabad.

🔸There was no immediate response from U.S. and ‌Iranian officials. ⁠Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined comment.

Iranian officials have previously told Reuters that Tehran was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees they will not be attacked again by the U.S. and Israel.

🔸 Iran has received messages from mediators including Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt according to the outlet.

Adding:

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Ismael Baqaei confirms that they received the said proposals however, Iran won’t reopen the strait of Hormuz in exchange for a “temporary ceasefire”, while the US lacks the readiness for a permanent ceasefire, the official was quoted as saying. Tehran will not be pressured into accepting deadlines and making a decision, the official added.

Follow-up: Iran has delivered its response to a U.S. proposal for ending hostilities, according to IRNA, outlining a 10-point framework.

Tehran’s conditions reportedly include a full cessation of military operations, guarantees for safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of sanctions.

Iran also rejected the idea of a temporary ceasefire, stating that only a permanent end to the conflict is acceptable, IRNA reports.



