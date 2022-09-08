Maine Towns Where Over 100% of Voters Voted, Warn Election Volunteers

There were multiple towns in Maine where more than 100 percent of voters supposedly voted in the 2020 election, warned election-integrity advocates John and Marlene Daley, who represented their state at the Moment of Truth summit hosted by Mike Lindell to expose and stop massive voter fraud. Speaking to The New American magazine's Alex Newman, the Daleys said they used official data to discover the problems. When they raised concerns with officials, non-sensical excuses were invented to cover up the fraud, they said.





