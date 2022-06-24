A Cure For Cancer Discovered Over 40 Years Ago That The FDA Is Still Fighting

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Jim Crenshaw.And now that we have seen all of this Covid garbage and the mass murder for profit, we know why don't we? They make to much money off of giving us cancer and treating us for it, they never intend to cure anything. That would cut off the flow of money. Source: JBossman on 153news.net
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8cFpZ1HILVec/