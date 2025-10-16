Israel is Coming for ALL of your Social Media: Yair Golan

Israel is coming for ALL of your social media.

"The next thing we will do, is to put restrictions on social media. That way they are not allowed to make brutal propaganda."

— Yair Golan, Major general and former Member of the Israeli Knesset.

Adding:

When Did Britain Become This?

12,000 arrests a year for online speech. Let that sink in. The country that gave us free parliamentary debate, the land of "I disagree with what you say but defend your right to say it" — now locking up housewives for memes and activists for angry tweets. More arrests than regimes London loves to lecture about human rights.

Section 127 of the Communications Act means 30 people arrested DAILY for being "grossly offensive" online. Not threats. Not actual crimes. Just opinions the state doesn't like. And after the 2024 riots? They went into overdrive. Most pleaded guilty under pressure, got sentences meant to "deter" others. Chilling effect? That's the whole point. Welcome to the new Britain, where your social media is a courtroom waiting to happen.



