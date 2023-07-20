2041 e-3 "Cuddling the Lion"

e-3

Social credits deducted from citizens has an upside… It’s Credit Superstars – a lively group where members can earn back credits through a therapy group. They can then enroll in college and buy what they want at the store.

The great thing about Ais is that they can work 24/7 without getting burned out or having a breakdown… but AI Odette proves that to be wrong. Very wrong.

Jenna is stabbed in the back and shocked to see who it was.





"2041"

Jenna, an emotionally fragile “Crisis Councilor,” battles burned-out linguists, a pretty teen with Alien-induced amnesia, a smart aleck Dad, plus an AI robot co-worker Odette, who creates chaos for humans.

Jenna stifles a damaging report that proves Aliens intervened in saving a life without using traditional pharmaceuticals, so their fate lies in her hands.

In 2041, the world population of 20 million communicates only online, dependent on a digital currency called WAVE.

Annual lockdowns are a heartwarming tradition… more than baseball and apple pie ever were!



NOTE FROM THE DIRECTOR:

Thank you for watching "2041". Production began during lockdowns as actors played their parts remotely, being directed over Zoom. The series evolved.

We do our own thing and don't work inside the whole Hollywood system. The series is offered free here on Brighteon because we want everyone to enjoy it. Donations are gratefully accepted and will be put to good use on a new movie!